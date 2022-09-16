England and Wales company insolvencies rise in August
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales rose last month to stand 43% higher than a year earlier and 42% higher than in August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, government figures showed on Friday.
The increase in company insolvencies was driven by a rise in creditors' voluntary liquidations, rather than compulsory liquidations, the Insolvency Service agency said.
Individual bankruptcies were 10% lower than a year ago and 58% below their level three years ago, while the number of Debt Relief Orders was similar to before the pandemic.
