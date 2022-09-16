England and Wales company insolvencies rise in August

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, London, Britain, March 19, 2021.

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales rose last month to stand 43% higher than a year earlier and 42% higher than in August 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, government figures showed on Friday.

The increase in company insolvencies was driven by a rise in creditors' voluntary liquidations, rather than compulsory liquidations, the Insolvency Service agency said.

Individual bankruptcies were 10% lower than a year ago and 58% below their level three years ago, while the number of Debt Relief Orders was similar to before the pandemic.

Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James

