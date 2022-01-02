United Kingdom
England and Wales report 137,583 COVID-19 cases on Sunday
LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain reported 137,583 new cases of COVID-19 in England and Wales on Sunday, compared with 162,572 cases in England on Saturday, according to government data.
There were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive test in England and Wales, a drop on the 154 reported in England on Saturday.
The government said data for Scotland and Northern Ireland would be updated after the New Year holiday.
