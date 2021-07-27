Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England to welcome double-vaccinated U.S. and EU tourists -FT

Arriving passengers queue at UK Border Control at the Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

July 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on Wednesday expected to approve the reopening of England's doors to double-vaccinated tourists from the European Union and the United States, Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

British government ministers pushed the prime minister to act, arguing that it was safe to start re-admitting foreign tourists without the need for quarantine if they had received two vaccine doses, the newspaper said, citing sources.

The move can take effect from as early as next week, the FT said, citing a Whitehall official.

The news comes after Britain's Heathrow Airport called on the government on Monday to open up the country to vaccinated travelers from the EU and United States from the end of this month to help fuel a travel recovery. read more

Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese, William Maclean

