United KingdomEngland's COVID-19 epidemic still shrinking, R number below one

People enjoy the warm weather in Mayfair, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

The COVID-19 epidemic in England is still estimated to be shrinking, though possibly a little less quickly compared to last week, the health ministry said on Friday, adding that the closely watched reproduction "R" was still estimated below 1.

The daily growth rate of COVID-19 infections was estimated between -5% and -1%, compared to an estimate of -6% and -1% last week.

The estimated range for the R number was 0.8 to 1.0, meaning on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week it was estimated at 0.7 to 1.0

