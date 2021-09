NHS workers prepare doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine behind a drinks bar at an NHS vaccination centre hosted at the Heaven nightclub, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was around 1 in 80 people in the week ending Sept. 11, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, a slight decrease from the previous week's estimate of 1 in 70.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Paul Sandle

