England's COVID-19 prevalence dips slightly from record high

A woman wearing a face mask walks past posters highlighting messages to stay safe, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cambridge, Britain, January 14, 2022.

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 prevalence fell to 1 in 14 people in the week ending April 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Thursday, compared with a record high of 1 in 13 recorded in the previous two weeks.

The ONS also said on Thursday that 3.8 million people in England had COVID-19 in the week to April 9. read more

Reporting by Muvija M

