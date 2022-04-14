England's COVID-19 prevalence dips slightly from record high

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 prevalence fell to 1 in 14 people in the week ending April 9, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Thursday, compared with a record high of 1 in 13 recorded in the previous two weeks.

The ONS also said on Thursday that 3.8 million people in England had COVID-19 in the week to April 9. read more

Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

