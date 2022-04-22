1 minute read
England's COVID-19 prevalence falls
LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 prevalence fell to 1 in 17 people in the week ending April 16, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, compared with 1 in 14 recorded in the previous week.
The ONS also said on Friday it estimated that 3.2 million people in England had COVID-19 in the week to April 16.
