England's COVID-19 prevalence falls back from record high

Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England fell back from a record high in the week ending January 15, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with an estimated 1 in 20 people infected.

The ONS Infection Survey showed that prevalence had fallen back from the estimated 1 in 15 people who had COVID-19 over the previous two weeks.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

