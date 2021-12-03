England's COVID-19 prevalence rises, led by Delta not Omicron

A person exits a train at Westminster Underground station during morning rush hour, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England rose to around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Nov. 27, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, led higher by the dominant Delta variant rather than newly identified Omicron.

The prevalence was up from 1 in 65 reported the previous week, the ONS said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

