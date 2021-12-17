United Kingdom
England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged last week -ONS
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was steady at around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Dec. 8, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but Omicron cases were on the rise.
The ratio of people affected in London and the south east of England was 1 in 50 last week, the data showed, based on modelling from samples of the population.
Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill
