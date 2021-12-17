England's COVID-19 prevalence unchanged last week -ONS

People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses amid the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at a walk-in clinic at the Science Museum in London, Britain, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was steady at around 1 in 60 people in the week ending Dec. 8, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, but Omicron cases were on the rise.

The ratio of people affected in London and the south east of England was 1 in 50 last week, the data showed, based on modelling from samples of the population.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Bruce. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.