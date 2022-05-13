England's COVID prevalence falls again - ONS survey

Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell to 1 in 45 people in the week ending May 7, the Office for National Statistics' Infection Survey said, down from an estimated 1 in 35 people who had the infection the previous week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

