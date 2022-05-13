1 minute read
England's COVID prevalence falls again - ONS survey
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England fell to 1 in 45 people in the week ending May 7, the Office for National Statistics' Infection Survey said, down from an estimated 1 in 35 people who had the infection the previous week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.