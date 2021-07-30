Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

England's COVID R and daily case rate drop slightly

A man walks past a sign directing people to a testing station, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bolton, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have slipped slightly to between 1.1 to 1.4, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, while the daily growth rate of infections also dropped slightly.

The R range, which compared to the 1.2 to 1.4 from last week, means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated to be between 2% and 5%, down from the 4% and 6% of last week.

Reporting by Kate Holton. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:25 AM UTCEngland's COVID-19 prevalence rises but increase may be slowing, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 65 people in the week to July 24, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, adding the rate of increase might have slowed.

