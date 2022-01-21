England's COVID R number and daily COVID growth rate drop

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has fallen to between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that cases are likely shrinking as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reopens the economy.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. Last week the range was 1.1 to 1.5.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -6% to +1%, a big fall of the previous weeks range of +1% to +5%. The UKHSA said the figures represented the situation in England 2-3 weeks ago.

Johnson on Wednesday announced the end of COVID-19 measures, including mandatory face masks in England, as he looks to live with the virus after a peak in cases caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. read more

Reporting by Alistair Smout, Editing by Kylie MacLellan

