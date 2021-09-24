Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's COVID R number dips, epidemic could be shrinking

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have fallen to between 0.8 and 1.0, the government said on Friday, and the epidemic could be shrinking in the country.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated to have fallen to between -3% and -1%, suggesting the pandemic is shrinking, down from -1% and +1% last week.

