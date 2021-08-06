Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's COVID R number drops sharply, could be below 1

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England has dropped sharply and could be below one, Public Health England said on Friday, implying cases might no longer be growing exponentially as they fall away from a peak hit in mid-July.

The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.1, compared to 1.1 to 1.4 last week. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people.

The estimated daily growth rate range was -3% to +1%, compared to estimated growth of between +2% to +5% each day reported last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:53 AM UTCMillions of Brits to face energy price hike as global gas prices bite

Energy prices for millions of Britons are expected to rocket from October after the energy regulator said it would increase its cap on the most widely used tariffs by about 12-13%, due to soaring global gas prices.

United KingdomAsda CEO Roger Burnley steps down
United KingdomEngland's COVID-19 prevalence falls back to 1 in 75, ONS says
United KingdomCycling-Kenny seals historic fifth gold, Lavreysen sprints to glory
United KingdomBritain's Morrisons agrees to Fortress' raised $9.3 bln offer