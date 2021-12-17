England's COVID R number estimate edges up to 1 to 1.2

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number has edged up to 1.0 and 1.2, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

Last week, the range was 0.9 to 1.1.

An R number between 1.0 and 1.2 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 10 and 12 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between 0% and +2, compared with -1% and +2% the previous week.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Elizabeth Piper

