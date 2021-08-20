Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

England's COVID R number estimate rises to 0.9 to 1.2

Pedestrians walk near public health signs in London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The estimated range for England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number rose to 0.9 to 1.2, according to official data released on Friday, compared to 0.8 to 1.0 in last week's figures.

That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 12 other people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government last month lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

Quarantine rules for many of those returning from a number of popular holiday destinations have also eased since the beginning of the summer.

The latest daily growth rate estimate is -1% to +3%, compared to -4% to 0% in the previous set of figures.

"These estimates represent the transmission of COVID-19 2 to 3 weeks ago, due to the time delay between someone being infected, developing symptoms, and needing healthcare," the UK Health Security Agency said.

