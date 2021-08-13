Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England's COVID R number estimate tightens, could be below 1

1 minute read

A man takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from his son at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The estimated range for England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number has narrowed further and could be below one, Public Health England said on Friday, suggesting cases may no longer be growing exponentially.

The estimated R value range was 0.8 to 1.0, compared to 0.8 to 1.1 in last week's data. That means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

