United Kingdom
England's COVID R number estimated slightly lower
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number is between 0.9 and 1.1, lower than last week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.1.
The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +1, compared -1% and +2% the previous week.
Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton
