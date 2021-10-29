England's COVID R number rises to 1.1-1.3

People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, and the epidemic is estimated to be growing.

An R number between 1.1 and 1.3 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week R was estimated between 1.0 and 1.2.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between +1% and +3%, unchanged from the previous week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.