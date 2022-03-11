England's COVID R number rises, cases could be growing

An ambulance is driven past the Houses of Parliament as it attends an emergency call, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, adding that daily cases could be growing each day.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 11 other people. The previous week's range was 0.8 to 1.0.

The daily growth of infections was -2% to +2%, compared to an estimated range of between -4% to -1% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

