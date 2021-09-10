Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's COVID R number steady at 0.9-1.1

1 minute read

People relax on Potters field in London, Britain, September 7, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates said on Friday, and it remained unclear whether the epidemic was growing or shrinking.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The estimated daily growth of infections was between -1% and +1%, compared to -2% to +2% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:48 AM UTC

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives see support slump to lowest since election - poll

Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party has slipped behind the opposition Labour party to its lowest level since the 2019 national election, a poll showed, after announcing a tax rise to fund health and social care.

United Kingdom
EU rejects reworking N. Ireland deal, urges rhetoric dial-down
United Kingdom
Fifth England v India test called off after COVID-19 case
United Kingdom
FTSE 100 heads for worst week since mid-August as recovery slows
United Kingdom
Spread of 'Delta' COVID-19 knocks wind out of UK economy in July