United Kingdom
England's COVID R number unchanged at 0.9-1.1
1 minute read
LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates showed on Friday.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.
The estimated daily growth of infections also remained between -1% and +1%, the same as the previous week's figures.
Reporting by Costas Pitas; by Michael Holden
