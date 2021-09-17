England's COVID R number unchanged at 0.9-1.1

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was unchanged between 0.9 and 1.1, government estimates showed on Friday.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The estimated daily growth of infections also remained between -1% and +1%, the same as the previous week's figures.

Reporting by Costas Pitas; by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.