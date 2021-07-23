Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Kingdom

England's COVID R number unchanged, daily growth rate broadly stable

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated at between 1.2 and 1.4, the government's latest weekly estimate said on Friday, unchanged on the previous week, with the daily growth rate of infections also fairly stable.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 4% and 6%, compared with 4% and 7% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

