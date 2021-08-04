England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on

Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a virtual news conference at 9 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 28, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by James Davey

