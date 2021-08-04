Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on

1 minute read

Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Jonathan Van-Tam speaks during a virtual news conference at 9 Downing Street in London, Britain, April 28, 2021. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.

"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 4:03 PM UTCBritain to offer COVID shots to all 16- and 17-year-olds

Britain will offer all 16- and 17-year-olds their first dose of Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine, its vaccine advisers said on Wednesday, a move that will give more children protection against the disease before schools return in September.

United KingdomEngland's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on
United KingdomBritain records 29,312 new COVID-19 cases, 119 deaths

Britain recorded 29,312 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, up from 21,691 a day earlier, and 119 deaths, lower than the 138 reported on Tuesday, official data showed.

United KingdomBritish PM Johnson says: I know people yearn for a summer holiday abroad
United KingdomBritain granted 'dialogue partner' status by Southeast Asian bloc