United Kingdom
England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer: More child vaccination likely as time goes on
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The list of children eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Britain is more likely to expand rather than contract, England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam said on Wednesday.
"My sense is that it is more likely rather than less likely that that list will broaden over time as data become available," Van-Tam told a news conference.
