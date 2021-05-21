The estimated reproduction "R" rate in England has edged up to between 0.9 and 1.1, Britain's health ministry said on Friday, after an official estimate showed the epidemic was no longer shrinking. read more

An R value between 0.9 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 9 and 11 other people. The R number has returned to its level of two weeks ago after last week, when the estimated range dipped to between 0.8 and 1.1. read more

The daily case growth rate was estimated at -2% to +1%, compared to -3% to +1% last week.

