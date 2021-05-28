Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England's estimated COVID R number likely over 1, epidemic growing

The estimated reproduction "R" number in England has likely crept over 1 and the epidemic could be growing by as much as 3% each day, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

The estimated R number was between 1.0 and 1.1, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 11 other people. Last week, it was estimated at between 0.9 and 1.1.

The daily case growth rate was estimated at 0% to +3%, compared to -2% to +1% last week.

