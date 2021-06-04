Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
England's estimated COVID R number over 1 again, epidemic growing

A man wearing a face mask walks past a vaccination advertisement, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bedford, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

The estimated reproduction "R" number in England remains at over 1 and the epidemic could be growing by as much as 3% each day, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

The estimated R number was between 1.0 and 1.2, meaning that on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 10 and 12 other people. Last week, it was estimated at between 1.0 and 1.1.

The daily case growth was estimated at 0% to +3%, remaining at the same rate as last week.

