England's estimated COVID R number roughly steady

An ambulance is driven past the Houses of Parliament as it attends an emergency call, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 28, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.8 and 1.0, similar to its range the previous week, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily reduction in cases also around the same level.

An R number between 0.8 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 8 and 10 other people. Last week the range was 0.8 to 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated at between -3% to 0%, compared to -3% to +1% the previous week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.