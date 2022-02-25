England's estimated COVID R number roughly steady

A man walks past a sign amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The estimated range of England's COVID-19 reproduction "R" number is between 0.7 and 1.0, roughly steady compared to the previous week's range of 0.8 to 1.0, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday.

An R number between 0.7 and 1.0 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 7 and 10 other people.

The daily growth of infections was steady, estimated between -4% to -1%.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

