England's health service faces difficult weeks ahead - health minister

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - England's National Health Service (NHS) faces pressure in the coming weeks as there are more older people catching COVID-19 and hospitalisations are rising, health minister Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"We are still seeing rising hospitalisations, particularly with the case rate rising in older age groups. That is of concern," Javid said in a broadcast clip.

"I think we have to be honest and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.