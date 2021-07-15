Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's Ludlow banned for four games for kneeing opponent

1 minute read

Rugby Union - England Training - Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot, Britain - July 3, 2021 England's Lewis Ludlow during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Stand-in England captain Lewis Ludlow has been banned for four matches after being cited for kneeing an opponent in the head in their win over Canada on Saturday.

Flanker Ludlow was sent to the sin-bin for striking Canada's Jake Ilnicki in a ruck in the 70-14 victory.

"Lewis Ludlow has been suspended by an independent disciplinary committee for four matches for an act of foul play during England's match against Canada last weekend," World Rugby said on Thursday.

Ludlow captained a largely second-string England side against Canada with coach Eddie Jones missing 13 players on British & Irish Lions duty and resting several others after long back-to-back domestic seasons.

Reporting by Toby Davis, Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · July 15, 2021 · 4:57 PM UTCWelfare fraud and errors cost UK a record 8 bln pounds during pandemic

Britain may have overpaid more than 8 billion pounds ($11 billion) in welfare payments as fraud and error reached record levels during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the government's spending watchdog said.

United KingdomEnd of COVID-19 curbs should come with caution, England's chief medical officer says
United KingdomBank of England addicted to bond-buying - UK lawmaker panel chair
United KingdomBritish PM Johnson backs new tax to transform social care -media
United KingdomBritish ministers consider putting France on travel red list -The Telegraph