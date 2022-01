Britain seeks help from private health firms as Omicron wave looms

A person walks past images of National Health Service (NHS) workers displayed on hoardings outside a temporary field hospital at St George's Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, January 8, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain has ordered England's health service to strike a deal with private health companies to provide crucial treatments such as cancer surgery should Omicron overwhelm the National Health Service.

The deal, ordered by Health Secretary Sajid Javid, allows NHS hospitals to send a wider range of patients to the private sector for treatments such as cancer surgery and other care not normally delivered under existing arrangements.

“It also places independent health providers on standby to provide further help should hospitals face unsustainable levels of hospitalisations or staff absences," said David Sloman, NHS England chief operating officer and Covid incident director.

The agreement includes Practice Plus Group, Spire Healthcare, Nuffield Health, Circle Health Group, Ramsay Health Care UK, Healthcare Management Trust, One Healthcare, Horder Healthcare, Aspen Healthcare and KIMS Hospital, the NHS said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.