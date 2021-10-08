Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's R number estimated slightly higher

1 minute read

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily growth rate also estimated to be slightly higher.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to from -3% and +1% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 8:18 AM UTC

Britain says exact date on U.S. travel reopening still not known

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday there was still no exact date for when the United States would open for travellers from the United Kingdom, beyond guidance of early November.

United Kingdom
UK's Ofgem expects 'significant' rise for energy price cap in April
United Kingdom
UK consumer confidence slides as inflation worry mounts: Bank of America
United Kingdom
UK to offer extra COVID shots to trial participants for travel
United Kingdom
Bank of England targets 'failures' in banks' trading books