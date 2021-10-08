England's R number estimated slightly higher

Pedestrians walk near public health signs, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the daily growth rate also estimated to be slightly higher.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people. Last week the R number was estimated between 0.8 and 1.1.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, compared to from -3% and +1% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.