England's R number unchanged at 0.9 to 1.1
LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the estimated daily growth rate also unchanged.
An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.
The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, also unchanged.
