England's R number unchanged at 0.9 to 1.1

Workers walk towards Tower Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid a relaxation of lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - England's COVID-19 weekly reproduction "R" number was estimated between 0.9 and 1.1, the UK Health Security Agency said on Friday, with the estimated daily growth rate also unchanged.

An R number between 0.9 and 1.1 means that for every 10 people infected, they will on average infect between 9 and 11 other people.

The daily growth of infections was estimated between -1% and +2%, also unchanged.

Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.