Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

England's Robinson to return to action with Sussex second team

2 minute read

Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 6, 2021 England's Ollie Robinson appeals for the wicket of New Zealand's Ross Taylor Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

England paceman Ollie Robinson, who decided to take a break from cricket after historical offensive Twitter posts he made came to light this month, will play for Sussex's second team in Twenty20 games against Hampshire, his county said on Monday.

Robinson said on Thursday he would take a break to spend time with his family and missed Sussex's Vitality Blast games against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday and Saturday, respectively. read more

He will return to action in the second team's behind-closed-doors T20 matches against Hampshire on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was suspended from international cricket pending an investigation after his Twitter posts resurfaced on his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's two weeks ago. read more

Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for being "thoughtless and irresponsible" at the time of posting the tweets. read more

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday it will review players' social media to address past issues and remind them of their responsibilities after Robinson's old sexist and racist tweets came to light. L3N2NU03J

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 3:33 PM UTCDelta variant doubles risk of COVID hospitalisation - Scottish study

The Delta coronavirus variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation compared with the previously dominant variant in Britain, but two doses of vaccine still provide strong protection, a Scottish study found on Monday.

United KingdomUK shopper numbers dip 6.7% last week after strong previous week
United KingdomN.Ireland leader stands down, starts countdown for new government
United KingdomUK’s Johnson set to delay end of COVID curbs as Delta cases rise
United KingdomGSK, iTeos to develop cancer drug in up to $2 bln deal