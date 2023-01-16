England's school leaders' union fails to meet vote threshold for industrial action















LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The union that representing some of England's head teachers, deputy and assistant heads said on Monday its members failed to meet the legal turnout requirement for industrial action and will consider a re-run of ballot due to postal disruption.

"We have to conclude that our democratic process has been compromised by factors outside of our control," NAHT general secretary, Paul Whiteman, said in a statement.

"There has been a very strong appetite for action from those we have heard from, with a higher percentage voting ‘Yes’ to both strike and action short of strike than in our consultative online ballot."

A ballot in Wales met the threshold for strike action, the union said.

