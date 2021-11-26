Skip to main content
United Kingdom

England's weekly COVID-19 prevalence unchanged - ONS

People walk past a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit van, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, October 21, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England was roughly unchanged at around 1 in 65 people in the week ending Nov. 20, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

"In England, the trend in the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) was uncertain in the week ending 20 November 2021," the ONS said.

Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

