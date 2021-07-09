English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 160, ONS says

A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 160 people in the week to July 3, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant continue to increase.

The previous week, there was an estimated prevalence of 1 in 260 people infected with the coronavirus.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

