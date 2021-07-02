Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 260, ONS says

A member of NHS Test and Trace staff sets up a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Moston area of Manchester, Britain, February 17, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 260 people in the week to June 26, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, as a new wave of cases of the Delta variant gathers pace.

The previous week, there was an estimated prevalence of 1 in 440 people infected with the coronavirus.

The ONS said it was the highest estimated rate of positivity since week to Feb 27, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects to reopen England's economy fully on July 19, even though cases are rising, as the vaccine rollout is breaking the link between cases and deaths.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout

