English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 440 in latest week

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 440 people in the week to June 19 from 1 in 520 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 122,500 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 105,000.

