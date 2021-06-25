Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 440 in latest week

1 minute read
1/2

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 440 people in the week to June 19 from 1 in 520 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

There were 122,500 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 105,000.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 11:24 AM UTCRussia says Britain, U.S. are stirring up Black Sea row

Russia accused Britain and the United States on Friday of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders using all possible means, including military force.

United KingdomUK health minister pictured kissing aide; opposition wants appointment 'looked into'
United KingdomAmazon, Google face formal fake review inquiry in Britain
United KingdomEnglish COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 440 in latest week
United KingdomUK records 35,204 new 'Delta' COVID cases in latest week