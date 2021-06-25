United Kingdom
English COVID-19 prevalence rises to 1 in 440 in latest week
LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is estimated to have risen to 1 in 440 people in the week to June 19 from 1 in 520 the week before, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
There were 122,500 people within the community population in England who were estimated to have had COVID-19 during the week, the ONS said, up from 105,000.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.