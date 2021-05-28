English COVID-19 prevalence stabilises after sharp rise - ONS

A general view of Leicester city centre, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Leicester, Britain, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England has steadied in latest weekly figures, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, levelling off after a sharp increase in the previous week.

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections was estimated at 1 in 1,120 people in England, the ONS said, down slightly from 1,110 people a week ago. read more

Last week's figures showed an increase in prevalence after five straight weeks of falls.

