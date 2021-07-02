English COVID-19 R number dips to between 1.1 and 1.3

The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England is estimated to have fallen to between 1.1 and 1.3, the government's latest weekly estimate said, with the daily growth rate of infection also estimated to be slightly lower.

An R value between 1.1 and 1.3 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people. Last week, it was estimated between 1.2 and 1.4.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 2% and 5%, compared with 3% and 5% last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by William James

