United Kingdom

English COVID-19 R number rises to 1.2 to 1.4

People sit in a recovery room after receiving a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England has risen to between 1.2 and 1.4 with the daily growth rate of infections also up compared to last week, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people. It is up from 1.0-1.2 last week.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 6%, up from 0% to 3% last week.

