United Kingdom

English COVID-19 R number unchanged at 1.2 to 1.4

A person receives a dose of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at a vaccination centre for those aged over 18 years old at the Belmont Health Centre in Harrow, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England was unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4 with the daily growth rate of infections also the same as last week, Britain's health ministry said on Friday.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 6%, unchanged from last week.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden

