United Kingdom
English COVID-19 R number unchanged at 1.2 to 1.4
LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England was unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4, with the daily growth rate of infection also broadly the same.
An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.
The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 5%, compared with 3% and 6% last week.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.