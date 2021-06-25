English COVID-19 R number unchanged at 1.2 to 1.4

Public health signs are seen sprayed on a pavement, whilst the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections in the United Kingdom has risen and may be above 1, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing, London, Britain, September 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - The estimated COVID-19 reproduction "R" number in England was unchanged between 1.2 and 1.4, with the daily growth rate of infection also broadly the same.

An R value between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

The daily growth rate of infections was estimated between 3% and 5%, compared with 3% and 6% last week.

