United Kingdom
English COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Around 428,000 people were contacted by COVID contact tracers in England and told to self-isolate in the week to July 14, the health ministry said on Thursday.
The government said that around 90% of the 475,465 people identified as close contacts of COVID cases in the latest week had been reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.