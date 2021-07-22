Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
English COVID contact tracers tell around 428,000 to isolate

A member of NHS Test and Trace staff carries a testing kit as they arrive at a mobile testing centre amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Southport, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Around 428,000 people were contacted by COVID contact tracers in England and told to self-isolate in the week to July 14, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The government said that around 90% of the 475,465 people identified as close contacts of COVID cases in the latest week had been reached and told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton

