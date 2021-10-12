Entain revenue rises as focus squarely on DraftKings bid

A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Oct 12 (Reuters) - British gambling firm Entain (ENT.L), the subject of a takeover approach from U.S. rival DraftKings (DKNG.O), reported stronger quarterly gaming revenue on Tuesday and said betting volumes at its UK shops were improving.

Entain, home to Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as the bwin and partypoker online brands, said net gaming revenue rose 4% in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while revenue from online sports betting jumped 12%.

Gambling volumes at its betting shops, a feature of Britain's high streets for decades, were recovering toward pre-pandemic levels, while retail betting activity was "steadily rebuilding" in Europe, Entain said.

The company maintained its forecast for annual core earnings of 850 million to 900 million pounds ($1.16 billion-$1.22 billion).

The results come as Entain considers a $22 billion or 28-pounds-per-share takeover offer from DraftKings, double a bid it rejected from joint venture partner MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) in January.

Like rivals, London-listed Entain has enjoyed a boom in online gambling through the pandemic, while recent sporting events like the Euro 2020 have helped revive sports betting.

Dealmaking in the industry is also heating up as the United States opens up to sports betting and companies look to expand into more developed betting markets like Britain.

Entain and MGM's jointly owned BetMGM online sportsbook grew its online gaming market share to 32% for the three months ended August, compared with 30% for the quarter ended June.

Analysts view fast-growing BetMGM as a major factor driving DraftKings' offer for Entain. MGM has said any deal through which Entain or its affiliates end up owning a competing business would require its consent.

Under British takeover rules, DraftKings has until Oct. 19 to either make a firm bid or walk away. read more

($1 = 0.7350 pounds)

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

