Entertainment venues in England to make customers use vaccination passports -The Times

People drink at the terrace of a bar, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London, Britain, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

July 9 (Reuters) - Entertainment venues in England will force customers to use so-called vaccination passports from autumn to prove they have had either both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test the day before, The Times newspaper reported.

COVID-19 certificates will be required for customers to enter bars, restaurants and nightclubs under plans to tackle a fourth wave of the coronavirus, the newspaper said.

The government plans to lift capacity restrictions on pubs, restaurants and other public events on July 19 in England. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.