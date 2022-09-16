Entrance closed to accessible queue for queen's coffin in London

People pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, inside Westminster Hall in London, Britain, September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/Pool

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday that an accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state had been paused.

The government's culture department said on Twitter that the queue, for people who have specific accessibility requirements or who are unable to stand for long periods of time, would resume at midday on Saturday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.