Entrance closed to accessible queue for queen's coffin in London
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The British government said on Friday that an accessible queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying in state had been paused.
The government's culture department said on Twitter that the queue, for people who have specific accessibility requirements or who are unable to stand for long periods of time, would resume at midday on Saturday.
Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Kate Holton
